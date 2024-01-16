Poll reflects partisan divide over democracy, economy in U.S.

Xinhua) 11:16, January 16, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Voters' major concern over functioning democracy or strong economy reflects the continual partisan divide in attitudes throughout the United States, according to a new poll.

Half of all likely voters felt that a functioning democracy is a bigger concern than having a strong economy for the United States over the next few years, per a CBS/YouGov poll released on Sunday, just a day ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Yet, half of likely voters felt that a strong economy is a bigger concern.

A total of 64 percent of Democratic voters viewed a functioning democracy as a bigger concern. More than one third of Republicans and a little over half of independents felt the same way.

Republican voters, at 65 percent, were more likely to see a strong economy as a bigger concern, the polling showed.

The poll also found President Joe Biden trailing behind the leading GOP candidates in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups among likely voters.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump were all ahead of Biden, with Haley holding an 8-point advantage, the largest among the three Republicans.

The poll surveyed 2,870 U.S. adults between Jan. 10-12, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, according to an Axios report.

