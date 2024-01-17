U.S. strikes Houthi missile facility: media

Xinhua) 11:13, January 17, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The United States launched a new airstrike hitting a missile facility used by the Houthi militant group in Yemen, U.S. media reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous U.S. official.

According to an ABC news report, Tomahawk missiles were used to strike at the facility where the Houthis stored anti-ship cruise missiles used in its attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Altogether four anti-ship missiles were targeted in the latest strike, according to Reuters, which first reported the news, citing two U.S. officials.

The strike followed those of a larger scale launched by the United States and Britain on Thursday, as well as a unilateral U.S. mission carried out on Friday, as Washington and its allies sought to degrade capabilities of the Houthis to attack civilian and military vessels sailing in the Red Sea.

