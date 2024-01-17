China's State Council issues guideline to improve government services
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has issued a guideline on further boosting the quality and efficiency of government services in more sectors and on a larger scale.
The document outlines efforts to enhance the overall design of services and the innovation of service models, focus on the dual tasks of reform and digital empowerment, coordinate both development and security, and promote the integrated development of both online and offline services.
The aim is to diversify the approaches, optimize the procedures, streamline the paperwork and reduce the cost of government services, thus delivering benefits to enterprises and public members to the greatest extent, according to the guideline.
By 2027, a highly-efficient government services system that is universally accessible, intelligent, convenient, equitable and inclusive will be basically established, covering key services for both enterprises and individuals, according to the guideline.
It also specifies the first list of 13 key government service items to be improved. These include eight items for business entities, such as services for starting up transportation enterprises, and verifying law-related information for enterprises to go public, and five items for individuals, such as school admission and social security card services.
