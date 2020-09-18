Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 18, 2020
China to improve government service, support firms

(Xinhua)    10:17, September 18, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Thursday decided to further streamline government administration and improve services.

It also specified measures to support the country's state-owned and private firms, according to a statement issued after a State Council executive meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The country will facilitate the inter-provincial handling of frequently-processed administrative items, such as the registration of market entities and applications for social security cards, according to the statement.

The meeting also decided to simplify the procedures for residents and small companies to get electricity.

The country will support the development of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as well as private companies. SOEs will be relieved the burden of offering social services and encouraged to strengthen major innovations, while more areas will be open to private companies, the statement said.

