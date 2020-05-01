Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
China's online gov't service users reach 694 mln

(Xinhua)    13:34, May 01, 2020

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The number of users of online government services in China had reached 694 million as of March, up 76.3 percent from the figure at the end of 2018, according to a latest report on China's internet development.

The users account for 76.8 percent of the country's netizen population, said the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.

The construction of digital government has been accelerated all over the country since 2019, among which provincial governments in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shandong have successively released relevant development plans and management methods, providing a basis for the sharing of government data, it noted.

A national integrated online government service platform was put into trial operation in November last year which has promoted connectivity, data sharing and business collaboration of government service platforms among various regions and departments, according to the report.

