China to expand coverage of electronic certificates to access government services

Xinhua) 09:19, February 24, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a guideline on expanding the coverage of electronic certificates that allow people and businesses to access government services, and on accelerating their nationwide recognition to further digitalize these services and optimize the country's business environment.

The guideline, issued by the General Office of the State Council, urged efforts to innovate in administrative management and improve government services to promote the wider application of the electronic certificates for the benefit of the people.

By the end of 2022, a unified national electronic certificate sharing system will be basically put in place, with certificates frequently used by enterprises and individuals mostly issued electronically and electronic licenses widely applied in government services, it said.

It also noted that online and offline services should be better integrated, with the traditional services mode being retained to cater to the needs of the elderly, those with disabilities and other groups.

China has made intensified efforts to improve government services and cut administrative red tape to further unleash market vitality and enhance operation efficiency.

