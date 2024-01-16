Rail-sea intermodal service facilitates NW China inland city's trade

Xinhua) 08:54, January 16, 2024

YINCHUAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A rail-sea intermodal train carrying goods containers departed from Yinchuan, the capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Monday.

Bound for Qingdao Port in east China, the train marks the launch of a regular railway route made by a rail-sea intermodal train, which needs to go through customs clearance only once. The train will run from Yinchuan to Qingdao Port twice a week on a regular basis, with each trip lasting over 34 hours.

Goods carried by train departing on Monday, including polyvinyl chloride, spandex, and dicyandiamide, will be shipped to countries including Colombia, France, and India, as well as Guangdong Province and Fujian Province in China after reaching the Qingdao Port.

According to commerce authorities of Ningxia, with the train route launched, Ningxia now boasts three rail-sea intermodal trains departing from the region every week, which will offer import and export enterprises in Ningxia more shipping options.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)