Senior CPC official visits U.S.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 12, 2024. Liu Jianchao led a CPC delegation on a visit to the United States from Jan. 8 to 13. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to the United States from Jan. 8 to 13.

During the visit, Liu met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, federal senators and representatives from both Democratic and Republican parties, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and professionals from such U.S. sectors including finance, industry and commerce, think tank, and media.

Liu attended a symposium under the China-U.S. Track 1.5 Dialogue, and delivered a speech at the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations.

Liu also met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The delegation had an in-depth exchange of views with various parties on China's development prospects, China-U.S. relations, and global governance.

Both the Chinese and the U.S. sides said that they will continue to implement the important consensuses reached by President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden and take concrete actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

