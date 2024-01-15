Senior CPC official, San Francisco mayor discuss implementation of outcomes of Xi-Biden summit

Xinhua) 08:26, January 15, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Saturday met with San Francisco Mayor London Breed on implementing the outcomes of the San Francisco summit between the two heads of state.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden held a successful meeting in San Francisco in November last year, said Liu, adding that San Francisco contributed to the success of the summit.

Xi pointed out that the hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in the two societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels, Liu said.

When delivering a speech at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States, Xi further expressed the hope for enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two peoples, Liu added.

In particular, Liu mentioned, Xi announced that 50,000 young Americans would be invited to visit China in the next five years, which received great attention and a big welcome.

It is hoped that the city of San Francisco and other cities in the United States will actively engage in subnational and non-governmental exchanges, strengthen cooperation in various fields, promote the implementation of the San Francisco vision fostered by the two heads of state, and make new contributions to the stable and healthy development of China-U.S. relations, Liu noted.

For her part, Breed said that the city of San Francisco is very honored to host the U.S.-China summit and is still excited about the success of the meeting.

The mayor said she attended the welcome dinner held by friendly U.S. organizations for Xi, listened to the president's speech, and totally agreed with every initiative put forward by the president in his speech.

San Francisco has a deep historical bond with China, and China has been an important factor in the development of San Francisco, Breed said.

The city is willing to give full play to its special advantages in U.S.-China relations, promote cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, investment, innovation, tourism and culture through subnational cooperation channels, and take the lead in promoting the implementation of the outcomes of the San Francisco summit between the two heads of state, the mayor said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)