Home>>
China, U.S. launch climate action working group
(Xinhua) 15:38, January 12, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States operationalized their Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s via video link on Friday.
The working group was initiated to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state at the San Francisco meeting and strengthen cooperation between China and the United States in response to climate change.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- US mustn't interfere in Taiwan's elections
- China's police chief meets U.S. homeland security secretary
- China, U.S. extend MoU on preventing illegal importation of Chinese cultural artifacts
- Washington urged to keep promise on Taiwan question
- Chinese commerce minister, U.S. commerce secretary hold phone talks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.