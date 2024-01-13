Young actors promote culture in novel ways in E China

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows the Huizhou ancient town in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province.

Known as an important origin of Hui culture, Shexian County features abundant historical and cultural heritages and unique regional cultural characteristics.

An art performance group, mainly composed of local young people in their 20s, staged an original immersive drama at the Huizhou ancient town in Shexian County of Huangshan City. Inspired by the history of ancient Huizhou and local folktales, this drama allows actors to promote culture in novel ways, injecting vitality into the inheritance and development of local culture. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

