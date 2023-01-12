"The Banshees of Inisherin", "The Fabelmans" win big at Golden Globe Awards

January 12, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" and Steven Spielberg's autobiographical film "The Fabelmans" won big at the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" has won three major prizes, including Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, Best Screenplay and winner for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for its Irish star Colin Farrell.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both.

Spielberg's epic "The Fabelmans" was also one of the big winners, taking home Best Motion Picture, Drama and Best Director.

Michelle Yeoh took Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

School-based comedy "Abbott Elementary" and HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" were among the winners in the television categories. "House of the Dragon" won Best Drama Series, and "Abbott Elementary" received the prize for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

