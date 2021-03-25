Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, self-quarantines at home

Indian film star Aamir Khan [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

India's Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor's spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that Khan was self-quarantining at his Mumbai residence, "following all the protocols and he's doing fine."

"All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," his spokesman said.

With a film career of over three decades, the 56-year-old actor, whose films "PK" and "Dangal" were great success in China, is currently working on his film "Laal Singh Chaddha," an official remake of Tom Hanks-stared "Forrest Gump."

There has been a number of COVID-19 cases in Bollywood recently due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections in India.

Mumbai city has seen fresh cases daily cross the 3,000-mark for the past several days. The Indian financial capital has 27,672 active cases of COVID-19 with total casualties at 11,600.

The city's civic authority Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation has banned residents from celebrating the colorful spring festival of Holi on Sunday in light of the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

