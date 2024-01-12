Frost-resistant, intelligent Fuxing bullet train deployed in Qiqihar, NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:49, January 12, 2024

Passengers watch performances on a frost-resistant and intelligent Fuxing bullet train, which travels from the Qiqihar South Railway Station in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to Beijing Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing. (Photo/Xu Shuai, Ma He)

Train G904, a frost-resistant and intelligent Fuxing electrical multiple unit (EMU), departed from the Qiqihar South Railway Station in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to Beijing Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, on Jan. 10, 2024.

To enrich the passengers' travel experience, the chief conductor described ice and snow tourism destinations along the route via the broadcasting system, while crew members, dressed in cotton-padded jackets with red-and-green floral patterns typical in northeast China, presented passengers with local snacks like frozen pears, frozen persimmons, and candied fruit snacks. Passengers also watched song and dance performances while enjoying the beautiful scenery outside.

Seven frost-resistant and intelligent Fuxing EMUs were assigned to the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. to better meet the travel needs of tourists, as ice and snow tourism in Heilongjiang has become increasingly popular in recent days.

Compared to a standard Fuxing EMU, a frost-resistant and intelligent Fuxing EMU features materials designed to withstand low temperatures. It has a quiet carriage, a barrier-free carriage, an open dining area, USB charging ports, adjustable headrests, electric leg rests, wireless chargers, and variable-frequency air conditioners that allow more precise temperature control, guaranteeing a more comfortable winter travel experience.

