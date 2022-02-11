Young mechanists at Jinan bullet train service station maintain trains for safe operation

Xinhua) 08:48, February 11, 2022

Lyu Ruijie (front), a bullet train mechanist, maintains a train at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Yang Jingxian, a bullet train mechanist, checks a train at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Xiao Yunxiao, a bullet train mechanist, checks a train at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Xiao Yunxiao, a bullet train mechanist, checks a train at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Yang Jingxian, a bullet train mechanist, checks a train at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Bullet train mechanists Feng Changzhe (L) and Yu Ting check a train at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Members of a maintenance team pose for a group photo at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Bullet train mechanists Feng Changzhe (R) and Yu Ting check a train at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Senior machinist Song Hao (1st R) instructs as members of a maintenance team look on at Jinan bullet train service station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2022. There is a maintenance team composed of five post-98s women at Jinan bullet train service station. Not long after starting their work in October last year, these young mechanists witnessed their first Spring Festival travel rush.

Faced with a workload of 23 bullet trains to be checked every day during the travel rush, the team members spared no efforts to maintain the trains for safe operation. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)