China to create sound environment for private business: official

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to help solve difficulties faced by private enterprises and create a sound environment for the development of the private economy, a government official has said.

Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, made the remarks during a Tuesday symposium attended by executives of private enterprises.

Private enterprises' economic sentiment and assessments provide important reference for policymakers in their analysis of the economic situation, formulation of policy measures and implementation of macro-control policies, Zheng said.

Zheng said the NDRC will work with other departments to intensify efforts to protect the rights and interests of private entrepreneurs, give full play to the role of regular communication with private enterprises, and respond to the specific demands of private enterprises.

The symposium was held in an effort to understand entrepreneurs' views on the current economic situation, and to listen to their suggestions so that solutions to their difficulties could be found and a good environment for the development of the private economy could be created, according to a statement from the NDRC.

The entrepreneurs said that market demand and expectations are improving, and that they have full confidence in the economic outlook for 2024, according to the statement.

