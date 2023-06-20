China's Zhangzhou creates favorable business environment for private enterprises

A worker processes circuit boards at a smart workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023. Local government of Zhangzhou has made efforts to create a favorable business environment, and has released a series of preferential policies for the private sector. In 2022, the output value of private industrial enterprises above designated size has reached 546.12 billion yuan (about 76.26 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 11.8 percent from last year. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

A worker is seen at a smart workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2023.

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows an unmanned production line of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows an electromagnetics compatibility laboratory of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Staff members monitor data at a smart control center of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023.

Staff members check operational situation at a visual data monitor center of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2023.

This photo taken on June 18, 2023 shows a smart production line of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

A worker is seen at a smart workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2023.

A worker processes circuit boards at a smart workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023.

A worker processes circuit boards at a smart workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023.

A worker processes circuit boards at a smart workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023.

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows an unmanned production line of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows an exhaust gas processing factory of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

A worker processes circuit boards at a smart workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023.

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows an unmanned production line of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Staff members monitor data at a smart control center of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023.

A visitor takes photos of steel products for high-tech industries at a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023.

Staff members monitor data at a smart control center of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 19, 2023.

A worker is seen at a smart workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2023.

