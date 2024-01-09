Israel's intrusion into Gaza won't gain security: Jordanian FM

Xinhua) 16:59, January 09, 2024

AMMAN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Israel's aggression against the Gaza Strip has surpassed all humanitarian, legal, and ethical boundaries and will not achieve security for it, said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday.

Safadi made the remarks during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, in which he highlighted the danger of the conflict expanding as the killing and destruction by Israel in Gaza continue.

Safadi warned that Israel's illegal actions and its aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem will only escalate the situation, and stressed the need for the international community to take a strong and effective stance to stop it.

Safadi and Colonna stressed the necessity of introducing sufficient and immediate humanitarian, food, and medical aid to the entire Gaza Strip, and continuing cooperation in efforts to deliver aid, including through airdrop operations, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

Both ministers reiterated their countries' rejection of the displacement of Palestinians within their homeland or outside it, stressing the right of displaced people in Gaza to return to their homes and the need for the return to begin immediately, it added.

