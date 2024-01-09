Israeli army starts new, less intensive phase in Gaza operation: spokesman

Xinhua) 09:49, January 09, 2024

JERUSALEM, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli army has started a new, less intensive phase in its military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday.

The IDF now turns to "conducting one-off raids there instead of maintaining wide-scale maneuver," Hagari was quoted by the New York Times as saying. "The war shifted a stage," he said.

Israel will now focus on fighting against Hamas in central and southern Gaza, particularly around the cities of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, while reducing the number of its troops in Gaza, added Hagari.

He also vowed that more humanitarian aid would be delivered to the enclave.

The remarks came after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the Wall Street Journal that Israeli forces would start a new chapter of the conflict that "will last for a longer time."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)