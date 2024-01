In pics: men's doubles quarterfinals at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023

Xinhua) 10:57, January 05, 2024

Lin Gaoyuan (above L)/Lin Shidong (above R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

General view of the men's doubles quarterfinal between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Togami Shunsuke/Uda Yukiya of Japan at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong (R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Dimitrij Ovtcharov (front)/Patrick Franziska of Germany compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong (R) of China celebrate after winning the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen (R) /Xiang Peng of China celebrate scoring during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Togami Shunsuke/Uda Yukiya of Japan at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan (R)/Lin Shidong of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong (L) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng (R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Togami Shunsuke/Uda Yukiya of Japan at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan (above L)/Lin Shidong (above R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Togami Shunsuke/Uda Yukiya (R) of Japan compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Togami Shunsuke/Uda Yukiya of Japan at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen (R) /Xiang Peng of China celebrate scoring during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Togami Shunsuke/Uda Yukiya of Japan at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng (R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Togami Shunsuke/Uda Yukiya of Japan at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong (L) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan (L)/Lin Shidong of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal between Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong of China and Dimitrij Ovtcharov/Patrick Franziska of Germany at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Yuan Licen (R) /Xiang Peng of China celebrate after winning the men's doubles quarterfinal between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Togami Shunsuke/Uda Yukiya of Japan at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

