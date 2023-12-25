Highlights of 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League

Xinhua) 13:12, December 25, 2023

Wang Chuqin (L)/Liang Jingkun of Shandong Weiqiao compete against Yuan Licen/Xu Yingbin of Shandong Luneng during the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Ma Long of Shandong Luneng competes against Zhou Qihao of Shandong Weiqiao during the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Liang Jingkun of Shandong Weiqiao competes against Xu Yingbin of Shandong Luneng during the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Champion team Shandong Luneng pose for photograph during the awarding ceremony after the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Ma Long of Shandong Luneng celebrates scoring while competing against Zhou Qihao of Shandong Weiqiao during the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Ma Long (front 2nd L) of Shandong Luneng claps hands during the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Ma Long of Shandong Luneng competes against Zhou Qihao of Shandong Weiqiao during the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Wang Chuqin (L) of Shandong Weiqiao is seen during the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Wang Chuqin (R)/Liang Jingkun of Shandong Weiqiao react while competing against Yuan Licen/Xu Yingbin of Shandong Luneng during the men's team final match between Shandong Luneng and Shandong Weiqiao at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)