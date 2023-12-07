Highlights of ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023

Xinhua) 16:26, December 07, 2023

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the stage 2 women's singles match against Chen Ying-Chen of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Meng of China serves during the stage 2 women's singles match against Chen Ying-Chen of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Players of China and Chinese Taipei greet each other after their stage 2 match at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Lin Yen-Chun of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the stage 2 men's singles match against Ma Long of China at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the stage 2 men's singles match against Lin Yen-Chun of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China compete during the stage 2 mixed doubles match against Yang Chia-An/Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chen Ying-Chen of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the stage 2 women's singles against Chen Meng of China at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

