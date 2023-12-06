Unbeaten China tops group, eight advancing teams confirmed at ITTF Mixed Team World Cup

CHENGDU, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Top seed China won two consecutive matches to sit atop Group 1 with a perfect winning record, while the eight teams advancing to the second stage have been confirmed at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Mixed Team World Cup here on Tuesday.

Under the format, individual matches last for three games resulted in either a 3-0 or 2-1 scoreline. Team matches are played to a result where the first team to accumulate eight games wins.

Following an 8-0 victory over Sweden on Monday, hosts China continued their momentum to dispatch Hong Kong, China 8-0 in its first match of the day.

Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha got past Doo Hoi Kem/Ho Kwan Kit 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 in mixed doubles, moving China ahead 3-0.

Chen Meng extended China's lead to six points in women's singles with an 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 win against Zhu Chengzhu.

In men's singles, world No. 1 Fan Zhendong capped China's win by topping Wong Chun Ting 11-7, 11-4 after two games.

Taking on Puerto Rico in the evening session, China faced some challenges in its final group match. Following Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha's 11-1, 11-4, 11-2 victory in mixed doubles competition, Puerto Rico got some breathing room as Adriana Diaz upset Wang Manyu 10-12, 12-10 and 11-8, pulling her side within 4-2.

Legend Ma Long helped China pull away from contention again, sweeping Angel Naranjo 11-6, 11-2, 11-4.

China needed just one game win to emerge victorious, and Wang Yidi/Sun Yingsha had the job done in the first game of women's doubles, beating Melanie Diaz/Adriana Diaz 11-3.

The winner and runner-up of each of four groups advance to the second stage.

Sweden regrouped from its opening loss to China, outplaying Puerto Rico 8-3 and Hong Kong, China 8-0, to advance as the runner-up in Group 1.

Germany and Slovakia progressed from Group 2. In Group 3, Japan and France finished top two to qualify. South Korea and Chinese Taipei advanced to the second stage as top two sides in Group 4.

In the second stage, the top eight teams will be grouped into a single group. Results from the first stage will be carried over, meaning that teams that faced each other earlier in the week won't compete with each other again.

The mixed team tournament runs through Sunday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

