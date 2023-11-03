Highlights of WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023

Xinhua) 13:40, November 03, 2023

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Manika Batra of India at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Yuan Jianan of France at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Wang Manyu of China celebrates during the women's singles round of 16 match against Yuan Jianan of France at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Omar Assar of Egypt at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Ma Long of China celebrates during the men's singles round of 16 match against Omar Assar of Egypt at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

