Highlights of WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023

Xinhua) 13:41, November 01, 2023

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Sofia Polcanova of Austria at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Wang Yidi of China reacts during the women's singles round of 32 match against Sofia Polcanova of Austria at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Sofia Polcanova of Austria serves during the women's singles round of 32 match against Wang Yidi of China at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Sofia Polcanova of Austria at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Sofia Polcanova of Austria at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Sofia Polcanova of Austria hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Wang Yidi of China at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Sofia Polcanova of Austria hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Wang Yidi of China at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Ma Long of China at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Ma Long of China at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Jang Woojin of South Korea at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Jang Woojin of South Korea serves during the men's singles round of 32 match against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Jang Woojin of South Korea at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Jang Woojin of South Korea serves during the men's singles round of 32 match against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

