China's Sun Yingsha eases past Jeon Ji-hee at WTT Champions Frankfurt

Xinhua) 11:15, October 31, 2023

FRANKFURT, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Sun Yingsha took straight-set win over Jeon Ji-hee of South Korea on Monday to book a spot of women's singles last 16 at the WTT Champions Frankfurt table tennis tournament.

The Chinese sensation had matched up against Jeon earlier this month at WTT Lanzhou Star Contender and claimed an overwhelming 3-0 victory. Sun kept the dominance on Monday's match to see off the 31-year-old counterpart 11-6, 11-8, 11-8.

"Jeon played much better than last time we met. We played strong attacks, especially in the first three smashes," commented Sun.

Sun's next opponent in the round of 16 will be 19-year-old French talent Prithika Pavade.

"I had watched Pavade's junior games but we never match. I'll be ready for our first match the day after tomorrow and will try my best to win," said 22-year-old Sun.

Sun's compatriot Wang Manyu also took a smart and easy win over three-time Olympian Elizabeta Samara of Romania 11-6, 11-7, 11-3.

"I'm well prepared tactically for her style and skills and has always stayed focus on the game," said the world No.3 women's singles player. "I was a bit out of pace during the second game before I was back on track to make good serves to seal the victory."

The 24-year-old will meet Yuan Jianan of France in the following round. The two have previously encountered each other at the 2022 WTT Champions in Macao where Wang was stunned 3-2.

The Frankfurt tourney will continue on Tuesday when Olympic champion Ma Long will play against 42-year-old veteran Chuang Chih Yuan from Chinese Taipei and Wang Yidi will meet European champion Sofia Polcanova from Austria in the women's singles draw.

