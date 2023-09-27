China crowned in table tennis men's team for 8th straight time at Asiad

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China eased past South Korea 3-0 to claim its eighth consecutive men's table tennis team title at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Tuesday.

After dominating Chinese Taipei 3-0 to secure a spot in the final, China raced ahead in the title showdown as Wang Chuqin beat Lim Jong-hoon 3-1. Wang took the first set 11-9, while Lim restored parity with an 11-8 victory. Then the world No. 2 wrapped up his victory 11-5, 12-10 in the following two sets.

Top-ranked Fan Zhendong demonstrated his supreme position in a 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-3) victory over An Jae-hyun, before China closed out its win as veteran Ma Long defeated Park Gang-hyeon 3-0 (11-3, 12-10, 11-6).

