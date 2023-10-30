In pics: WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023
Truls Moregard of Sweden hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Fan Zhendong of China at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Truls Moregard of Sweden at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
