Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha win at WTT Lanzhou

LANZHOU, China, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha claimed men's and women's singles titles respectively at the 2023 WTT Star Contender here on Sunday.

Top seed Sun Yingsha produced another dazzling display in the final, masterminding a 4-0 victory as she crushed past Chen Meng (11-4, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5) to win the women's singles title.

"It looks like a big win from the final score. In fact, I prepared fully before the match. We know each other so well. During the final, I tried to be more comprehensive when handling important returns of service," said Sun after the final.

In the men's singles final, world No.2 Wang Chuqin took six games to beat Olympic champion Ma Long 11-4, 11-3, 6-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8 for the title.

"I was really happy to win this match against Ma, because it was a really tough final. I think the match in Lanzhou represents progress for me. I made good adjustments when I was in a bad way in the early stages," said Wang.

