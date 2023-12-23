Women's team semifinal match at 2023 CTTSL: Shandong Luneng vs. Shanghai Longteng
Wang Manyu of Shandong Luneng hits a return against Zhang Rui of Shanghai Longteng during the women's team semifinal match between Shandong Luneng and Shanghai Longteng at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Wang Manyu of Shandong Luneng serves against Zhang Rui of Shanghai Longteng during the women's team semifinal match between Shandong Luneng and Shanghai Longteng at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Chen Xingtong (front)/Qian Tianyi of Shandong Luneng compete against Sun Mingyang/Chen Yi of Shanghai Longteng during the women's team semifinal match between Shandong Luneng and Shanghai Longteng at the 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
