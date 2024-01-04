Highlights of WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament

January 04, 2024

Quadri Aruna celebrates winning the men's singles round of 16 match between Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Quadri Aruna hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Quadri Aruna celebrates winning the men's singles round of 16 match between Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Quadri Aruna (front) celebrates winning the men's singles round of 16 match between Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Darko Jorgic (R) greets Fan Zhendong after the men's singles round of 16 match between Fan Zhendong of China and Darko Jorgic of Slovenia at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong celebrates scoring during the men's singles round of 16 match between Fan Zhendong of China and Darko Jorgic of Slovenia at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Fan Zhendong of China and Darko Jorgic of Slovenia at WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

