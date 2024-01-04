New archaeological sites found in east China

Xinhua) 09:54, January 04, 2024

NINGBO, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Two archaeological sites were unearthed in the city of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province, offering important clues for the study of social life during the Six Dynasties period (222-589) and the late Liangzhu culture, the municipal institute of cultural and relic management said Tuesday.

The excavation, which lasted from March to May last year, unveiled two relic sites, namely, the Shuqiao relic site and the Panjiada relic site in the city's Haishu district. Around 450 cultural relics were found during this excavation.

The excavated objects include porcelain products, pottery ware, stoneware, woodware and metalware.

A considerable number of similar artifacts were found at the Shuqiao relic site, suggesting the existence of commercial and trade activities, said Wang Guangyuan, deputy head of the institute.

Wang added that the discovery of a waterside wooden structure serving as a wharf or warehouse is a rare archaeological finding related to the Six Dynasties period.

