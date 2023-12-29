Qing Dynasty stele discovered in north China's Hebei
SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A 152-year-old stele dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) has been discovered in Cixian County in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said.
The stele, which was discovered in Huangsha Township, is 1.62 meters tall, 0.56 meters wide and 0.2 meters thick. It features 377 characters on the front face, detailing the reconstruction of a local Bodhisattva temple following an earthquake.
The stele's forehead is semi-arc shaped, and its body is well-preserved, but the base is missing. The stele has patterns on both sides.
The discovery of the stele, according to Li Jiang, deputy director of the county's cultural relics protection center, has further supported local historical records of the earthquake, and has a high value for the study of the village history and folk customs in the southern area of Hebei during the Qing Dynasty.
