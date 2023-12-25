28 Shang Dynasty tombs found in central China's Henan

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A family cemetery belonging to the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.), composed of 28 tombs, has been excavated at the Dapo ruins site in the city of Anyang, central China's Henan Province.

The discovery was made public at an annual meeting on archaeological work achievements in Henan Province held recently.

The Dapo ruins are located in Yindu District in Anyang, about 4.5 km from the World Heritage Site of Yinxu, also known as the Yin Ruins. "There are three types of tombs, namely large, medium, and small," said Cui Zongliang, vice president of the Anyang institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

Among these tombs, three large ones are in the shape of the Chinese character "Zhong."

Such tombs belonged to high-grade aristocrats, and this is the first time that such large tombs have been found in the outer areas of the Yin Ruins, said Cui.

In addition, archaeologists also found sacrificial pits for humans, horses, and cattle around the tombs.

Cui said this discovery provided new information for studying the funeral system of the late Shang Dynasty, and was also helpful for exploring the nature and social organization structure of society at that time.

