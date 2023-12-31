Over 60,000 students resume classes in quake-hit county in NW China

Xinhua) 18:25, December 31, 2023

LANZHOU, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Over 60,000 students in the quake-hit Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, have all resumed classes, said the provincial education department Saturday.

As of Friday, a total of 1,165 prefabricated houses had been built for class resumption after the earthquake and a smooth transition for the spring semester, according to the department.

High schools in the county resumed classes online on Dec. 22, and middle and primary schools have gradually resumed classes online or offline from Monday.

The school buildings damaged in the earthquake are being repaired and reinforced.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture last week, resulting in hundreds of casualties and collapsed or damaged buildings.

