Chinese artworks exhibited at National Gallery of Thailand
A visitor takes photos of a sculpture during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Visitors are seen during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor views a sculpture during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor walks past an exhibit during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor views a sculpture during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor views sculptures during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor views a sculpture during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor views paintings during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A visitor takes photos of a sculpture during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai's artwork and antiques market sees robust growth
- Craftsman transforms metal waste into artworks in N China's Shanxi
- Young woman becomes online hit by turning old objects into art works
- Villagers create artwork with grains
- Woman turns traditional Shandong pancakes into exquisite artwork
- Chinese folk artist creates glittering paper-cutting artwork using copper foil
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.