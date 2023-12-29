Chinese artworks exhibited at National Gallery of Thailand

Xinhua) 15:16, December 29, 2023

A visitor takes photos of a sculpture during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Visitors are seen during an exhibition featuring artworks from China at the National Gallery of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2023. The exhibition brings together 63 artworks by 42 Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

