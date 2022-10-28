We Are China

Villagers create artwork with grains

Ecns.cn) 09:40, October 28, 2022

A grain artwork of the Palace Museum created by a villager in Guantao County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Jiangpeng)

Originating from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the grain art features plant seeds as raw materials.

