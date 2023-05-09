Craftsman transforms metal waste into artworks in N China's Shanxi

People's Daily Online) 15:57, May 09, 2023

A craftsman in north China's Shanxi Province has turned metal waste into a wide variety of delicate artworks for over 10 years.

Iron artwork featuring a Chinese Zodiac sign created by Li Zhi attracts the attention of a man in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi, May 6, 2023. (Photo/Wei Liang)

Born in 1972 in the provincial capital Taiyuan, Li Zhi began to create artworks with metal waste more than a decade ago.

"In my eyes, metal waste is 'delicate artworks'. Each spare part reflects the history of industrial development," said Li.

The craftsman said each one of his 200-plus metal artworks is unique. "I don't like making artworks that are all the same. I have a thing for innovation," said Li.

A man takes photos of iron artwork featuring a Chinese Zodiac sign created by Li Zhi. (Photo/Wei Liang)

On May 6, award-winning works of a cultural and creative design competition in Taiyuan, including a group of iron artworks featuring the 12 Chinese Zodiac signs created by Li, were exhibited at a subway station in the city. Li's artworks of the zodiac signs, which are a part of traditional Chinese culture, won a golden prize at the competition and attracted throngs of visitors at the subway station.

Li said he started to create the artworks in the winter of 2022 and spent more than three months completing them.

A woman takes photos of iron artwork featuring a Chinese Zodiac sign created by Li Zhi. (Photo/Wei Liang)

Photo shows Li Zhi's artworks made of metal waste. (Photo/Gao Yuqing)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)