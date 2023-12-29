Belt and Road cooperation boosts global infrastructure connectivity

People's Daily Online) 15:09, December 29, 2023

As the first railway built since Kenya's independence, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) runs 480 km between the capital Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa. Cutting the travel time between the two cities by five hours, it also reduces overall logistics costs by about 40 percent.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)