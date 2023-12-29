Home>>
Belt and Road cooperation boosts global infrastructure connectivity
(People's Daily Online) 15:09, December 29, 2023
As the first railway built since Kenya's independence, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) runs 480 km between the capital Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa. Cutting the travel time between the two cities by five hours, it also reduces overall logistics costs by about 40 percent.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Post of Serbia issues commemorative BRI postage stamps
- Third Silk Road Friendship Ceremony hosted in Beijing
- Egypt's skyscrapers "put on" Chinese glass curtain walls
- Decade-old BRI gives extra boost to Sino-Cambodian ties: experts
- Yearender: Building, connecting, empowering -- BRI's decade marked with transformative achievements
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.