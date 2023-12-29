Post of Serbia issues commemorative BRI postage stamps

Xinhua) 10:26, December 29, 2023

Adam Sofronijevic, director of the "Srbijamarka" unit within the Post of Serbia, displays two special editions of postage stamps issued by the Post of Serbia at the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, Dec. 28, 2023. The Post of Serbia unveiled two distinctive editions of postage stamps on Thursday, marking the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and highlighting China's profound cultural heritage. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Post of Serbia unveiled two distinctive editions of postage stamps on Thursday, marking the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and highlighting China's profound cultural heritage.

During the ceremony at the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, Adam Sofronijevic, director of the "Srbijamarka" unit within the Post of Serbia, formally presented the special stamp editions to Wang Yanliang, director of the Chinese Cultural Center, and Zhang Zhe, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia.

Sofronijevic said that these stamps symbolize the mutual desire for cooperation and aim to facilitate cultural exchanges between the two countries.

"We want to depict the most beautiful aspects of China on postage stamps. Apart from expressing gratitude for significant investments, quality goods and services from China, we want Serbian citizens to see an image of an attractive tourist destination and hold China in their hearts," he said.

"Postage stamps travel the world and showcase what is important to Serbia at this moment - friendship with China," he said. "They serve as a historical testament to how proud Serbia is of this friendship for future generations."

Emphasizing the strengthening friendship between Serbia and China, Zhang Zhe highlighted the evolving cultural exchanges as a new dimension in their high-quality relations.

The special edition titled "Serbia-China: 10 years since the establishment of the Belt and Road Initiative" features images symbolizing the robust collaboration between the two nations. Artistic elements include the Bell Tower of Xi'an, the Kalemegdan Fortress in Belgrade, and the elegant "Belt and Road" inscription in Chinese calligraphy.

Another captivating series, "Cultural and natural heritage of China as an integral part of world heritage," delves into China's rich cultural legacy.

The Post of Serbia has pledged to issue two special editions of postage stamps dedicated to the Serbia-China friendship annually, starting this year.

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows two special editions of postage stamps issued by the Post of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia. The Post of Serbia unveiled two distinctive editions of postage stamps on Thursday, marking the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and highlighting China's profound cultural heritage. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

