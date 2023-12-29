Home>>
Several still missing in east China boat accident
(Xinhua) 14:12, December 29, 2023
HANGZHOU, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Two to four people are still missing and five others had been rescued as of Friday midday following a fishing boat accident in east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said.
According to the Taizhou City's port and fisheries bureau, the accident occurred in the waters near Dongji Island.
The search and rescue operation is still underway.
