4 killed, 5 others being treated after village building fire in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:30, December 28, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Four people were confirmed dead and five others are being treated after a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a self-built structure in the Dongxindian Village, Chaoyang District, Beijing, local authorities said.
Preliminary investigation shows the accident was triggered after an electric bicycle caught fire. The fire had been extinguished as of 3:43 a.m. and 54 people had been evacuated, according to the fire department in Chaoyang District.
