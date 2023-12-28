China renews orange alert for thick fog

Xinhua) 13:31, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- On Thursday, China's national observatory renewed an orange alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.

On Thursday morning, heavy fog is expected to affect parts of Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Chongqing, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 200 meters, the center said.

Drivers are advised to control their speed to ensure safety, while measures should be taken at airports, on expressways, and at ferry terminals to ensure traffic safety, according to the center.

China has a three-tier color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious, followed by orange and yellow.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)