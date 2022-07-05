Home>>
Advection fog blankets Central Chinese city
(People's Daily App) 14:36, July 05, 2022
Advection fog recently blanketed the waters around Laohekou, Hubei Province, making the city appear to be a wonderland in the clouds.
Laohekou is on the Hanjiang River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Lin Ziwei; Video source: Laohekou Today, WeChat account of Laohekou Radio and TV Station)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.