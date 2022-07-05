We Are China

Advection fog blankets Central Chinese city

(People's Daily App) 14:36, July 05, 2022

Advection fog recently blanketed the waters around Laohekou, Hubei Province, making the city appear to be a wonderland in the clouds.

Laohekou is on the Hanjiang River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Lin Ziwei; Video source: Laohekou Today, WeChat account of Laohekou Radio and TV Station)

