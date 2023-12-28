Senior CPC official calls for progress in researching Mao Zedong Thought

Xinhua) 08:37, December 28, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at the opening ceremony of a symposium marking the 130th anniversary of the birth of Comrade Mao Zedong in Beijing, capital of China. The symposium is held in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi has stressed honoring the monumental achievements made by Comrade Mao Zedong, passing on his thought and lofty spirit, advocating the great founding spirit of the Party, and making greater progress in theoretical studies.

The key to have a more profound understanding of Mao Zedong Thought is to grasp the highest political principle of upholding the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, at the opening ceremony of a symposium marking the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao. The symposium is held in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday.

Cai called for the efforts to open a new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, grasp the Marxist worldview and methodology, stay alert and determined to tackle the unique challenges that a large Party like the CPC faces, and have a profound understanding of the historical trend of human development.

Cai called on social scientists and theoretical researchers to produce more high-quality research findings in the study of Mao Zedong Thought.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting. More than 150 experts from across the country exchanged their views at the symposium.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)