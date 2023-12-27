China opens 4,010 items of Mao Zedong's manuscripts to public

Xinhua) 09:50, December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Archives has opened 4,010 items of Mao Zedong's manuscripts to the public, on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the birth of Comrade Mao Zedong.

The opened manuscript archives of Mao cover a wide time span and diverse range of content, including articles, instructions, annotations, telegrams, speech outlines, letters, comments, poems and inscriptions, comprehensively showcasing the historical contributions of the late leader to the independence and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and to the liberation and happiness of the Chinese people.

Starting Tuesday, the public can access the opened archives at the Central Archives by presenting their ID cards, work certificates or other relevant documents.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)