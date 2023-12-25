China issues commemorative stamps to mark Mao's 130th birth anniversary

Xinhua) 16:44, December 25, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China Post will issue a commemorative stamp set on Tuesday to mark the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong.

A total of 7.8 million of these stamp sets, with a denomination of 4.8 yuan (about 68 U.S. cents) for each set, can be purchased at designated postal outlets and online shops over the next six months.

Each set contains four stamps, featuring the themes of persistence in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, construction of the Ming Tombs Reservoir, the holding of a global vision, and returning to the Jinggangshan Mountains.

Mao was born on Dec. 26, 1893 and died on Sept. 9, 1976.

