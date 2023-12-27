Revised books on Mao's articles and life chronicles published

Xinhua) 09:36, December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Revised versions of a book containing articles by Mao Zedong since the founding of the People's Republic of China and a book chronicling Mao's life have been published by the Central Party Literature Press to mark the 130th anniversary of Mao's birth.

The original version of the book on Mao's written works was not available to the public. The new version compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has incorporated 1,069 of Mao's articles into 20 volumes. It is a comprehensive literature compilation published for research reference.

The revised version of Mao's life chronicles combines two books in one and is composed of nine volumes. It is a chronicle of Comrade Mao Zedong's life achievements and ideological and theoretical development during the 83 years from his birth in 1893 to his death in 1976.

The two publications are of great importance for Party members to study the history of the Party and strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

