Craftsman dedicated to modern porcelain painting in Jingdezhen

December 26, 2023

A visitor looks at a blue and white porcelain painting at Luo Xiaocong's gallery in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Luo Xiaocong, a 59-year-old professor at Jingdezhen Ceramic University, has been dedicated to modern porcelain painting for years.

Different from traditional ways for blue and white porcelain painting, a craft known as "Tiqing", or "blue pigment shaving" in English, was created by Luo in inspiration of skills used in woodblock and lacquer paintings.

The craft is to splash blue pigment, which is black or brown before firing, on a clay base first to form contours of mountains and clouds, and then use a razor blade to shave off parts of the pigment to form designed patterns. The challenge lies in that it shaves liquid materials rather than solid ones, which requires more skills and patience.

After more than 20 years of trying, Luo Xiaocong can now create different patterns according to the thickness of the pigment by only using a razor blade and a graver. The improvement of the craft takes him days and nights to study.

Luo Xiaocong blows glaze to his artwork at his studio in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows a blue and white porcelain painting created by Luo Xiaocong. Luo Xiaocong, a 59-year-old professor at Jingdezhen Ceramic University, has been dedicated to modern porcelain painting for years. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A visitor looks at a blue and white porcelain painting at Luo Xiaocong's gallery in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Luo Xiaocong creates with a graver at his studio in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Luo Xiaocong (rear) instructs a student at his studio in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Luo Xiaocong creates with a graver at his studio in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Luo Xiaocong creates with a graver at his studio in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Luo Xiaocong splashes blue pigment on a clay base at his studio in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Luo Xiaocong (R) shares his work with students at an exhibition hall of Jingdezhen Ceramic University in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

