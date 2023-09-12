The magnificent beauty of Dehua white porcelain

Can you believe that these finely detailed hairs and textured fabrics are made of porcelain? Originating in Fujian Province, Dehua white porcelain, also known in French as "Blanc de Chine," originated during the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and flourished in the Yuan and Ming Dynasties. It is now designated as part of China's intangible cultural heritage. Click the video to admire these delicate and elegant white artworks!

